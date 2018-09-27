MPs say trade unions should take over co-op functions

Parliament will take the initiative to promote the reinstatement of the co-operative bank movement by civil service trade unions as they are the only ones who can do it, the head of the House watchdog committee, Zacharias Koulias said on Thursday.

Speaking after a committee meeting, the Diko MP said that he has brought the matter before House president, Demetris Syllouris, who in turn will promote the plan to the trade unions.

Koulias said that public sector unions such as Pasydy, teachers’ Poed and Oelmek, the savings funds of the police and the army, “are the only ones that can reinstate co-operatives”.

He added that the state’s treasurer, Rea Georgiou, told MPs that civil servants’ payroll currently draws €1.83 billion from the state budget.

“It’s the only active capital we have left,” Koulias said.

It takes €5m for a cooperative credit institution to operate, he said, and the only ones who can do it is civil servants.

This €5 million can be collected from the state payroll and the licensing process could follow, he said.

Koulias expressed the conviction that members of the public would embrace the new collaborative movement.

The MP also that the committee would discuss the problems communities face now the branches of the defunct Co-operative Bank have closed down. A number of communities have already protested over a decision by Hellenic, the lender that acquired certain assets and liabilities of the Co-op, to close around 100 of the latter’s branches.

The island’s co-operative sector closed down at the end of August, after more than a century of operations, due to its inability to handle the billions in non-performing loans.