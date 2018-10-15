Archbishop arrives in London for operation

Archbishop Chrysostomos, who was recently diagnosed with liver cancer has arrived in London where he will be having surgery on Tuesday.

The archbishop had by Monday arrived in London, a spokesperson of the archbishopric told the Cyprus Mail, in preparation for a laparoscopic surgery to remove two tumours from the liver.

The archbishop revealed in an interview with Phileleftheros online, published in two parts on Saturday and Sunday, that he was recently diagnosed with liver cancer and that he was to travel to the UK to have the two tumours removed.

He said when he found out about it, he was not upset. “I accepted it, I have a certain age, I am not a child anymore. I was fully prepared. I believe that what I wanted to offer, I have, with much love,” the archbishop said, adding he was not afraid of dying.

Death is inevitable, he said, and one must make peace with it.

“If I departed, I would have been satisfied because I have done my duty in full,” he said.

News of the archbishop’s cancer diagnosis has been accompanied by what the archbishop referred to as the “petty” behaviour of those already preparing to succeed him.