Cyprus Airways becomes IATA member

Cyprus Airways on Monday announced it had become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that represents more than 280 airlines around the world.

In July 2018, Cyprus Airways completed the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration, a pre-requisite for an IATA membership, after a rigorous audit programme that certified the company´s compliance with internationally approved aviation safety standards, it said.

“We are extremely proud to join the international community of IATA in just 16 months of operations. The membership will enable Cyprus Airways to collaborate with other international member airlines for codeshare and interline agreements, and provide a seamless travel experience through an extended global network to travellers to and from Cyprus,” said Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways.

Cyprus Airways launched flights in June 2017 and connects Cyprus with 10 destinations in Europe, Russia and the Middle East. In July 2016, Charlie Airlines Ltd, a Cyprus registered company, won a tender competition for the right to use the trademark Cyprus Airways for a decade.

cyprusairways.com.