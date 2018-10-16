Pavlopoulos: a solution to the Cyprus problem needs to be found soon

A solution to the Cyprus problem must be reached soon to put an end to pending issues, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Tuesday.

Pavlopoulos is in Nicosia to address a Conference organised by the Parliaments of Greek and Cyprus. President Nicos Anastasiades is also speaking at the Conference.

Pavlopoulos , who had a brief meeting with House Speaker Demetris Syllouris, said it was inconceivable for the EU and the international community to allow this unacceptable problem to go on, and for an EU member to still be under foreign occupation.

This was an issue about democracy itself in Europe and around the world, he added.