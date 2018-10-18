“Fashion for Life” a unique fashion show

His excellency the Italian Ambassador Andrea Cavallari and his wife Mrs Katerina Cavallari hosted a charity fashion show “Fashion for Life” at their residence in Nicosia for EUROPA DONNA Cyprus – The Cyprus Breast Cancer Forum.

Models walked side by side with breast cancer survivors. A strong message was sent across that “Together, step-by-step we are stronger” The courage and determination of these women moved the guests deeply, as did the music performed by Paola Entafianou and Irene Pericleous.

In his speech the Ambassador of Italy, Andrea Cavallari highlighted the historical ties between Europa Donna Cyprus and Italy. He congratulated EUROPA DONNA on the great work they have done all these years.

The first lady of Cyprus Andri Anastasiades, also congratulated Europa Donna Cyprus for their support to women experiencing breast cancer.

Mrs Evi Papadopoulou, the President of Europa Donna Cyprus, thanked everyone for their continuous support and for their significant contribution in raising awareness on breast cancer.

Edge Boutique, Elma & Fred, First Boutique, Kult, Labels, Must, Retrovi, Tiffany, and Volt were among the participating boutiques. Sponsors of the fashion show were the Embassy of Italy in Cyprus, Petrolina, KEAN, DELEMA McCann, Beauty Line, L’OREAL, Landas Colour Ltd, printEmphasis and Lanitis Bros. Media sponsors were Ant1 television and radio, Omikron and DownTown magazines. The event was organised by Severis and Athienitis.