Weather to become warmer and sunnier

Much warmer and sunnier weather than Cyprus has experienced lately is forecast for this week, with a low-pressure system giving way to a high-pressure system by Tuesday.

While police warned about slippery roads in the mountains due to fresh snow on Sunday, and even announced some of them were only accessible for vehicles with snow chains, clear skies have been forecast for Monday.

Temperatures will rise to 21C, still low for this time of the year.

During the following days however it will become gradually warmer, and by Thursday temperatures will reach 27C, higher than the seasonal average.

It is unlikely that more rain and snow will fall this week.