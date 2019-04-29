Man arrested for drink-driving

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Sunday night after being caught driving 18 times over the legal alcohol limit.

The 46-year-old had been turning right into Panagiotis Sikeri Street in Limassol at around 8.30 pm on Sunday when he collided with a car driven by an 18-year-old.

The collision slightly damaged the two cars and when traffic police went to investigate the accident, they carried out a preliminary breathalyser test on the 46-year-old which read 170mg instead of the legal amount of 9mg. He was also driving without a MOT or car insurance.

The driver was arrested and detained while police carry out further investigations.