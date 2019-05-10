Local bands celebrate Rialto milestone

As Rialto Theatre celebrates its 20-year anniversary with a long list of events on Saturday it will invite a series of bands to the stage with The Ladderman, Delirium Elephants, Arcadian Child and Private Garden set to rock the audience.

The band that’s been around the longest is Delirium Elephants, having released their first album in 2012. The music on their second album features indie pop tunes, haunting melodies and atmospheric outbursts sometimes through the same song. They are currently working on their third album which is a journey through the psychedelic scene of the 60s. Their live performances are said to be explosive and highly original.

Also with psychedelic influences, Arcadian Child was born in the streets of Limassol in 2017. Potent and intoxicating, they deliver their resonating psych melded with ambience, hallucinogenic patterns and cathartic outbursts.

With a more electric vibe is The Ladderman, a heavy rock band from Larnaca. With references to the progressive hard rock era, The Ladderman boasts a heady, thunderous roar that resonates through their guitar-rooted music. Showcasing precise technical songwriting, infectious groove and an overall unconventional approach to their music, the band can simultaneously rock and groove.

The newest band is Private Garden having only formed in February 2018. Their music is authentic and powerful and after having released their first single, they’re working on releasing their first album.

Alternative Music On Stage

Four bands perform in celebration of Rialto Theatre’s 20-year anniversary. May 11. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €10/6. Tel: 7777-7745