Cyprus to host CoE prison directors’ conference

The annual Conference of directors of prison and probation services of the Council of Europe, will take place in Ayia Napa, on May 21 and 22.

It will discuss the advantages and pitfalls when using new technologies in the management of suspects and offenders, and the human factor in dealing with persons in detention or under probation.

A CoE release said that the conference would examine the ethical implications of the use of new technologies and how traditional working methods with suspects and offenders can be impacted by digital transformation, as well as what safeguards need to be put in place.

The conference will also address issues such as the prevention of suicides and violence in prisons, the management of the execution of sentences, and confidentiality and data protection.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, Jan Kleijssen, Director of Information Society and Action against Crime of the Council of Europe, and Anna Aristotelous, Director of the Cyprus Prisons will speak at the opening.

At a side event on May 21, Professor Marcelo Aebi, from the University of Lausanne, will present the annual Council of Europe survey on persons under the supervision of probation agencies in Europe for 2018 (SPACE II). The report contains information provided by 41 probation agencies.