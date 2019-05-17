Event to encourage people to learn if they have high blood pressure

More than 25 per cent of people worldwide suffer from hypertension, and even more in Cyprus, scientists have warned on the occasion of World Hypertension Day, marked around the world on Friday.

‘Know Your Blood Pressure’ is the message of the awareness campaign organised by the Cyprus Society of Cardiology, which aims to inform people about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of hypertension.

“Scientists warn that hypertension is now an evolving epidemic as more than 25 per cent of the world population suffers from hypertension,” an announcement by the Mall of Cyprus, which is organising an event to inform the public on Friday afternoon said.

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the serious implications of hypertension from 4pm until 6pm, the mall announced.

“This is a very common condition, with about 30-45 per cent of adults suffering from hypertension, and more than 60 per cent of those aged over 60. It is also important that about 40 per cent of those with hypertension do not know it,” Nicos Karpetas, head of the prevention unit of the society of cardiology told daily Politis.

Sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, obesity, stress and smoking are factors significantly associated with high blood pressure.