Young people offered roles in protecting cultural heritage

The bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage is looking for young people via Instagram to take an active role in promoting and preserving Cyprus’ diverse cultural heritage.

The committee’s youth ambassador programme was announced at an event at the Home for Cooperation in the buffer zone on Thursday evening.

Under the new programme, 40 Greek and Turkish Cypriots aged between 18 and 35 will be chosen to act as heritage youth ambassadors.

Young Cypriots are asked to post at least three photos or a 30-second video depicting cultural heritage sites on the island accompanied by a text on why culture is important to them.

They should use the hashtags #oursharedheritage #EuropeforCulture #TCCHYouthAmbassador. The application deadline is June 30.

Shortlisted selected candidates will be invited for an interview by July 15. Following the interviews the final youth ambassadors will be selected by July 31.

Successful applicants will participate in orientation training and will be assigned specific monuments by the technical committee. They will also work together with the committee in engaging young people in community events across Cyprus.

At Thursday’s event, Kjartan Bjornsson, head of the unit for Cyprus settlement support at the European Commission pointed out that Cyprus has a diverse culture and history and called on young people to play an important role and communicate this diverse past to their peers.

“Many challenges are ahead of you, some are immense, but so should be your motivation to be agents for positive change,” he said in a message to the young people.

Takis Hadjidemetriou, the Greek Cypriot representative at the technical committee pointed out the monuments of Cyprus belong to the young and the committee wants to engage them and encourage them to get to know their shared cultural heritage.

In his speech, Ali Tuncay, the Turkish Cypriot representative at the committee, said cultural heritage on the island is not just stones and mortar, but part of Cyprus’ identity.

“Cultural heritage and differences should no longer be factors that cause conflicts but factors that contribute to cooperation, peace and prosperous living of all,” he said.