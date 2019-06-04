Suitcase with serial killer victim found in lake (updated)

After about a month, search crews on Tuesday found a suitcase in a lake containing the body of one of the victims of a self-confessed serial killer.

The suitcase was found in the toxic waters of red lake near Mitsero in which self-confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas, 35, said he had dumped three bodies stuffed in suitcases.

Police sources could not immediately say whether the body belonged to a man or a woman because of the decomposition. The body was bound and the suitcase had been weighed down with pavement tiles.

The authorities have already recovered the two other bodies, thought to belong to Romanian national Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, and her eight-year-old daughter Elena Natalia.

On Tuesday, crews found the third suitcase which they believe contains the body of Filipino national Maricar Valdez, 30.

Crews are still searching for the body of six-year-old girl Sierra Granze in the Memis lake nearby. Sierra’s mother, 39-year-old Mary Rose Tiburcio, was found by accident inside a mine shaft on April 14.

Metaxas has claimed seven victims, five women and two girls.