June 9, 2019

State to pay for funeral of mother and daughter

by Lizzy Ioannidou00
Livia Fiorentina Bunea, 36, and her daughter, Elena Natalya, 8

The state will be shouldering the costs of the funeral of 36-year-old Livia Fiorentina Bunea and her daughter, eight-year-old Elena Natalya, victims of the self-confessed serial killer Nikos Metaxas, it reported on Sunday.

The funeral will take place on Thursday at 5pm, at the Arediou community church. The mayor of Arediou, Ioannis Ioannou, told media that the community council agreed to provide burial space for the mother and daughter free of charge.

Bunea and her daughter are to be buried almost three years after they were reported missing on September 30, 2016.

The murders of mother and daughter were detailed in the handwritten confession of 35-year-old army officer Nikos Metaxas, according to which both bodies were dumped in the red lake in Mitsero in suitcases.

The suitcase containing the body of Livia Fiorentina Bunea was retrieved by search crews on April 28, while the eight-year-old’s body was found one week later.

Authorities have so far found six of the seven victims Metaxas included in his confession, with the search still on at Memi lake in Xyliatos for six-year-old Sierra Graze, daughter of

Mary Rose Tiburcio from the Philippines, the first victim that was found on April 14.

