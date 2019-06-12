June 12, 2019

Teens injured after crashing motorbike into parked car

by Annette Chrysostomou00
A 15-year-old is in critical condition after a road accident which happened in Limassol on Tuesday evening.

Around 10.55pm, a motorcycle with two 15-year-old boys hit the back of a parked vehicle.

The teenagers were thrown off and were both injured.

They were taken to Limassol general hospital where one received first aid and was then taken to a private hospital for treatment, while the other was transferred to Nicosia general hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Doctors said he was in critical condition.

