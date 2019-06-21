Leaders in global coal supply

Founded in Cyprus in 2002, Carbo One Ltd is best known in the international coal market for circulating more than 75 million tonnes of the resource.
Since its inception, Carbo One Ltd has succeeded in establishing the reputation of a reliable supplier with respect to high-quality products and services within the coal and freight markets. The increasing sales trends recorded over recent years, within competitive and growing markets are indicative of this rapid growth..
As part of the company’s strategic initiatives to establish itself as a global international trader, Carbo One Ltd has entered agreements with member states of the EU, China, India, Japan, UAE and Brazil. At the same time, it feeds countries such as Cyprus, Egypt and Malaysia by producing energy and mining and for household needs.
Excellent performance is of vital importance to the company, which is why Carbo One Ltd always strives to provide high-quality products and services in response to growing business and household needs.
As a Cyprus-registered company, Carbo One Ltd, contributes significantly to the national tax income. In 2018 alone, the taxes paid by the company to Cyprus exceeded €21 million, while from 2009 to date, it has paid more than €220 million, which contributed to seeing the company listed among the largest taxpayers to the Cyprus Inland Revenue Department.
Additionally, it employs a high number of people in Cyprus and contributes towards empowering professional development within free and competitive markets. Moreover, the company contributes actively towards the growth of the Cypriot economy by supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises and organisations, which provide them commercial, legal and financial services.
According to the Director of Carbo One Ltd, Alexey Danilov, the company’s performance for 2018 was impressive.
He stated that for this specific year, the company was listed among the three leading international coal exporters, which further supports establishing Carbo One Ltd as a leading power in the field.
Short and long-term plans were also presented in relation to trade and competition, through the vision statement and strategic growth incentives of the company within a fast evolving global framework.
By pursuing its on-going strategy to diversify, Carbo One Ltd is committed to supporting community development and to retaining the reputation of a reliable coal supplier by continuing to provide and develop high-quality products and services.