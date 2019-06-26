Hermes Airports commits to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Hermes Airports said on Wednesday the operator had signed a landmark commitment to become net zero for their carbon emissions by 2050.
The resolution was signed in the morning at the 29th ACI EUROPE Annual Congress in Cyprus – the annual gathering for airport CEOs and senior level airline representatives across Europe.
This commitment was undertaken as part of ACI EUROPE, the trade association for the European airport industry, announcing a Resolution formally committing the industry to achieve net zero by 2050, at the latest.
The collective pledge – further undersigned by 194 airports, operated by 40 airport operators across 24 countries – marks a significant step change in the climate action ambitions for the airport industry.
Hermes Airports’ CEO Eleni Kaloyirou, said: “At Hermes Airports, we are proud to undersign this commitment and unequivocally state our engagement. We have invested significantly in environmental management over the years. We have already been working to reduce our carbon emissions since 2010 and are certified at Level 3+ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.
“We take note of the recent IPCC report and of the shift in public perception of air transport. People are demanding more ambition from government, from business, from mobility and we are keen to deliver. NetZero2050 is not a promise we take lightly, and we are confident that through research & investment, knowledge exchange and partnership, we will be able to identify the best solutions to decarbonise our airport operations.” she added.
Europe’s airports have been leading climate action with annual reductions announced every year for the past decade. Forty-three have become carbon neutral, supported by the global industry standard Airport Carbon Accreditation.
“However, today’s commitment brings a new dimension to this – no offsets. Crucially, with its NetZero2050 commitment, the airport industry is aligning itself with the Paris Agreement and the new Climate goal adopted just last week by the EU,” said Dr Michael Kerkloh, President of ACI EUROPE and CEO of Munich Airport.
Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC added: “The IPCC Special Report from last October is unequivocal about the need to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century. We need all sectors of society working towards this ultimate goal. It is therefore encouraging to see the airport industry voluntarily raising its ambitions and we look forward to working with this vital sector.”
The deadline of 2050 is aligned with the latest IPCC evidence and the decarbonisation strategy set out by the European Commission and adopted by the Council of the European Union.
The Resolution remains open to additional signatories.