June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Free chipping may lead to less stray dogs

By CM Reader's View01

As others have said I hope that priority is given to chipping dogs in shelters and pounds for free.

Thereafter, whilst I understand the frustration of people like myself who follow the law and get their animals chipped and registered at their own expense, I hope that an element of “compulsion” is applied to the “usual suspects” who cause the bulk of the stray dog problems.

If the dumpers are forced to microchip, even if it is free, we might actually see a real reduction in the problem.

LFS

