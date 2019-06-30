June 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Disco in the park

By Eleni Philippou00

“Disco was a true revolution, transcending racial, gender and sexual orientation barriers. A phenomenon that changed the world forever, bringing forward the liberation for all,” say Fibonacci Events, organisers of an upcoming disco party that will transform the park of Ayios Dhometios for one night.

The Disco at the Park event on Friday will convert the park into a 70s and 80s dancefloor as DJs Patsas and Aristodemos will play hits such as Hot Stuff, I Feel Love, Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough and Love Resurrection among many more.

The aim of the night, besides a trip down memory lane, is to celebrate “personal liberation, express ourselves, dance to the music of euphoria and connect to ourselves and each other in an authentic way that is often forgotten in our times,” say Fibonacci Events.

The event also wants to send out strong ecological and humanitarian messages as the party is co-organised by Cans for Kids, who will collect all cans and recycle them to raise money for medical equipment at the Makarios Hospital. BirdLife Cyprus will also have an information stand to raise awareness about the protection of Cyprus’ wild birds and develop people’s appreciation of nature.

Vegan meals by Solar Kitchen bar will be available along with homemade ice creams from The Vendor, vintage silver jewellery from Sea of Lace and some natural products from BioHealth and Robert Baillie.

 

Disco at the Park

Disco party with 2 DJs, food, ice cream and other product stands. Event supports Cans for Kids and BirdLife Cyprus. July 5. Agios Dhometios park, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. Free

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign