Gesy ‘doing well’ one month on, says minister

Gesy is doing well and problems are being ironed out, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday, one month after the national health scheme was launched on June 1.

At the same time, he noted, efforts are continuing to integrate more private clinics, doctors and pharmacists into the system.

All stakeholders had a meeting recently to record the problems, a list of which has been given to the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), with specific timetables for when they need to be resolved, he said.

Ioannou pointed out some of the issues are related to the lack of knowledge both providers and beneficiaries of Gesy have and expressed the certainty that this would improve over time.

Asked to comment on an interview with the president in which Anastasiades said informal consultations are being held with private clinics, the health minister said this has been happening for months.

“That is, meetings are being held with all the involved parties, some of which are informal, because some of the associations refuse to attend, but informal meetings take place weekly, with private clinics, doctors, pharmacists and others,” he said.

In the last meeting with the pancyprian association of private clinics some requests were made by the association which have been granted, he added.

Incentives announced last week cover creating, expanding and upgrading private hospitals so that they can increase their bed capacity. Private hospital beds amount today to half of available hospital beds island-wide, the health ministry has said.

They also provide for the possibility of increasing the building co-efficient in plots within the urban centres of the four biggest towns or in other areas that are within the development zones.

Ioannou said the ministry is also implementing a plan to sponsor the change of medical equipment, he explained.

A letter was just sent to the association, which records what has been done to meet the demands, calling the association to meet the following week to discuss these requests and other issues.

In May, the cabinet approved another incentive scheme , concerning financial assistance to help them cover accreditation costs with bodies certified by the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua).