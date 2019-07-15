Bar celebrates birthday with a Beer Tasting Festival

It seems Cyprus can’t get enough of beer as another event focusing on ales, lagers and brews is coming up later this month. The Blue Pine Bar-Restaurant in Larnaca celebrates its 30th anniversary with a two-day Beer Tasting Festival which will also include live bands to create a party atmosphere.

“The Beer Tasting Festival will be an opportunity for you to try beers that you never tried before,” say organisers. “The essence of it is to be able to enjoy the ultimate beer tasting experience by trying as many new beers as you can.”

So, on July 20 and 21, the beer tasting will start from 7pm and will last until midnight and the beer stations will practically take over Blue Pine as they will be set up in the parking lot and in their main entrance area. More than 120 beers will be available for tasting so beer lovers get excited.

Live music will be on from 10pm and the organisers say that the musicians promise to “rock everyone’s brains out.” The Boots will perform on July 20 and Ravens Reign the following day. Entrance to the festival costs €15 which includes a Blue Pine cup for the beer tasting, unlimited beer tasting, music and 20% off of food and drinks.

30th Anniversary & Beer Tasting Festival

Festival with over 120 beers to taste, live music by two bands as the venue celebrates its 30th birthday. July 20-21. Blue Pine bar-restaurant, Larnaca. 7pm-12am. Tel: 24-646553