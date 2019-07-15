Cyprus Casinos ‘C2 Ayia Napa’ opens its doors

Cyprus Casinos (C2), on Monday announced the opening of its third licensed satellite casino – C2 Ayia Napa on the heels of last month’s first anniversary of the C2 Limassol temporary casino.

C2 Ayia Napa, which joins the C2 Nicosia and C2 Larnaca satellite casinos that opened in December 2018, is located at 34, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, 5330, in Ayia Napa’s tourist area.

The satellite casino is situated on a 13,829 m² plot, while the building itself comprises a floor area of 367 m². The gaming area features 50 slot machines, and is operated in accordance with Cypriot legislation. It also features the Columbia Bar and there is an on-site dedicated parking lot for guests and customers. The casino is open from 3pm until 6am daily and employs more than 40 people.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos ‘C2’ said the location was ideal for a satellite casino, as it was in the heart of Ayia Napa’s tourist area.

“We are delighted to be launching our third satellite casino, further expanding our C2 portfolio. We are confident that C2 Ayia Napa will help to enhance the city’s tourist product and significantly contribute to the sustainable growth of the local and island’s economy. At the same time, the casino will offer an exceptional entertainment experience for both local and foreign guests,” he said.

Entrance is limited to people over 21 and they do not have to pay an entrance fee or sign up for a membership.

More information: www.cypruscasinos.com.