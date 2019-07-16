Anastasiades briefing party leaders on Akinci proposal

President Nicos Anastasiades was on Tuesday briefing political party leaders on a proposal by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to set up a joint hydrocarbons committee.

Based on statements by parties so far but also media reports, it is expected the proposal will be rejected.

The meeting was taking place in Limassol. Anastasiades said on Sunday he had officially received the Turkish Cypriot leader’s formal proposal for the co-management of natural resources from the head of the office of the UN Secretary-General`s Good Offices Mission Sergiy Illarionov, who had received it from Akinci on Saturday.

The proposal is a formalised version of an idea Akinci has touted verbally in the past for the setting up of a joint committee for cooperation on hydrocarbons.