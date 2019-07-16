July 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades briefing party leaders on Akinci proposal

By Jean Christou068
Photo: PIO

President Nicos Anastasiades was on Tuesday briefing political party leaders on a proposal by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to set up a joint hydrocarbons committee.

Based on statements by parties so far but also media reports, it is expected the proposal will be rejected.

The meeting was taking place in Limassol.  Anastasiades said on Sunday he had officially received the Turkish Cypriot leader’s formal proposal for the co-management of natural resources from the head of the office of the UN Secretary-General`s Good Offices Mission Sergiy Illarionov, who had received it from Akinci on Saturday.

The proposal is a formalised version of an idea Akinci has touted verbally in the past for the setting up of a joint committee for cooperation on hydrocarbons.

Related posts

Napa mayor warns noise pollution damaging tourism, blasts lawmakers

Jean Christou

Work begins to install underground bins along Larnaca beach areas

Staff Reporter

Local group to follow EP with live show

Staff Reporter

Political party leaders discuss Akinci’s proposal for joint natural gas management

CNA News Service

Turkey says EU decisions will not affect its energy activities off Cyprus (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Back to drawing board for public transport

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign