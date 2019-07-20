July 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Algeria beat Senegal to win Africa Cup of Nations

By Leo Leonidou00
Algeria celebrate in front of their fans after winning the tournament

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time on Friday when a fortuitous second-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal with a shot which took a wicked deflection off a defender and looped over the bewildered goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was revoked following a VAR review.

Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal’s best chance by volleying wide from inside the area.

