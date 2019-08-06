Civil society rally to keep hope alive

Two bicommunal groups are organising for Thursday a ‘March for Solution, Reunification and Peace’, a rally to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate return to the negotiations ahead of the meeting of the two leaders on Friday.

The Bi-communal Peace Initiative-United Cyprus and Famagusta Our Town group are organising two marches from both sides of the divide to meet at the buffer zone between the Ledra/Lokmaci crossings where they are to approve a resolution addressed to the two leaders.

The bicommunal event will take place on Thursday at 7pm when the group in the south will march from the Ochi roundabout to the Ledra Street crossing and the group from the north will match from the Kugulu park near the Kyrenia Gate to the Lokmaci crossing.

The two groups will meet at the buffer zone in between the two crossings and adopt a joint resolution aimed at sending a message to the two leaders and the UN Secretary-General. The resolution will be delivered to the leaders on Friday.

The groups said they demand an immediate return to the negotiating table for a strategic agreement on the six outstanding issues based on Guterres Framework.

“We call upon the leaders of the two communities to hear the voice of Greek and Turkish Cypriots calling for a solution, reunification and peace in a bicommunal bizonal federation!” the groups said in an announcement.

They added that firm steps were needed towards a solution, reunification and peace such as “a clear response to the SG of United Nations that his proposed framework should be the basis of negotiation without any preconditions.”

A clear commitment that all that everything agreed up to Crans-Montana in 2017 be respected was another necessary step, they said.

“The road to permanent division is not the road we wish to take! The road to renewed violence is not the path to follow!” the groups said.

They added that the natural gas finds must not become “the new curse that shall befall on our island!” and that they would not let Famagusta become the new confrontation field.

Akel and Peo trade union said they support the event.