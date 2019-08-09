August 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drownings in Cyprus around EU average, most victims men

By Annette Chrysostomou00

WITH 1.18 deaths per 100,000 residents from accidental drownings, Cyprus ranks close to the EU average of people dying in this manner, most of whom were men, Eurostat figures published on Friday show.

In 2016 there were 5,537 deaths of EU residents caused by accidental drowning. The figure has been falling each year since a peak of 6,090 deaths in 2013 and corresponds to an EU average of 1.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Among the EU member states, the highest rates recorded in 2016 were in Lithuania and Latvia, with more than six deaths per 100,000 residents. By contrast, the lowest rates were in Italy, Malta and Portugal, all 0.4 deaths per 100,000.

In almost all countries for which 2016 figures are available, the death rates were higher among men than women.

The exception was Luxembourg, where four deaths by drowning were recorded in 2016, three of whom were female. The 1.18 average for Cyprus translates into a rate of 1.88 for men and 0.53 for women.

These statistics on accidental drowning and submersion are based on the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) and concern deaths that occur either in, or following, a fall into a bath-tub, swimming pool or natural water such as a lake, open sea, a river or a stream. In order to make comparisons between countries, the number of deaths have been standardised to take into account their different sizes and age structures.

