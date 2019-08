Apoel pulled off a brilliant win in Azerbaijan to advance to the Champions League playoff round on Tuesday night.

Trailing FK Qarabag 2-1 after last week’s 2-1 defeat in Nicosia in the first leg, the Cyprus champions turned the match around with a Tomas De Vincenti penalty 10 minutes before half-time, with Uros Matic scoring the decisive second after 68 minutes that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory.