Apoel keep dream alive with draw against Ajax

Apoel have everything to play for next week after holding Ajax to a goalless draw at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs.

In both halves although Ajax dominated possession it was Apoel that created the chances and perhaps deserved to win.

In the second half those were led by Georgios Merkis who headed a shot onto the woodwork while Lucas Vieira de Souza saw his on target ball saved by Ajax goalkeeper André Onana.

Down to ten men for the final ten minutes after Mazraoui was shown a second yellow card, Ajax’s only real chance in the second half was when Donny van de Beek played shot at goal. They will have to pull something extra out of the bag next week at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The second half played out in a similar vein to the first, and even though Ajax dominated possession it was Apoel that had the better chances at scoring.

In the first half the clearest chance came in the 29th minute when Moussa Al Taamari, who had changed position to play on the right, raced into the area and shot from close range although it went wide.

Uros Matic also fired an on target shot which was saved by Onana.

Before the match Ajax captain Dušan Tadić said “Ajax belongs in the Champions League, the pressure is on us but we have to go through”.

The last time Apoel met Ajax in the group stages of the Champions League, in season 2014-15, the match in Nicosia ended with a 1-1 draw while the return game in Amsterdam Ajax defeated Apoel by 4-0.

The side that manages to progress will play in the group stages of the tournament while the loser is guaranteed a place in the group stages of the less glamorous Europa League.

The match on Tuesday night was the first time in a Cyprus stadium both goal-line technology and the VAR were be in place.

In the night’s other matches Slavia Prague beat CFR Cluj 1-0 as did Club Brugge over LASK.