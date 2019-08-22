Apollon face PSV Eindhoven in Europa League playoffs

Limassol side Apollon travel to the Netherlands to face Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff on Thursday night (9.30pm).

Apollon, who finished third behind Apoel and AEK in last season’s Cyprus championship, go into the tie in confident mood after an impressive 5-2 aggregate win over Austria Vienna in the previous round.

Defence may be a concern though, with the side unable to keep a clean sheet in their last two matches. They have failed to ensure a consistent run of form away from home and have stumbled twice in their last five outings alone.

PSV meanwhile have been a tough team to break down recently and are currently unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.

A 1-0 win over Haugesund in the first leg of the previous round was more than enough to take the Dutch outfit into the final qualifiers after the return clash ended in a less than exciting stalemate.

The hosts have been a formidable side on home soil since the start of this year and have not tasted defeat at the Philips Stadion for 13 games.

They are also unbeaten in their new league campaign and will be coming into the clash on Thursday on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Heracles in the Eredivisie.

Apollon and PSV have not previously met, but the Dutch side will be wary of an upset after Apoel held Champions League semi-finalists Ajax to a 0-0 draw in Nicosia on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions league playoff tie.