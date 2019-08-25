August 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus President bids farewell to Mouyiaris praising his life-time achievements

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Nikos Mouyiaris, a prominent member of the Cypriot-American community who died in the United States, was buried on Sunday in his home town, Athienou, in Larnaca District. Speaking at the burial service, in Panagia Chryseleousa Church, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that the greatest honour for a man is the posthumous universal recognition of his lifes’ course.

Mouyiaris worked tirelessly and with persistence for liberty, democracy and human rights to prevail in Cyprus, President Anastasiades said. He added that the businessman was always at the forefront, playing an important and decisive role in the pursuit of Cyprus’ cause in the United States, in relation to the Cyprus problem.

He also referred to the action undertaken by people of the diaspora, like Mouyiaris, who were able to achieve the alignment of US policy with the interests of Cyprus and Greece on many occasions. In this context, the deceased was “a great ambassador for the rights of Cypriot Hellenism and an example of how Greek Cypriots of the diaspora contribute in a genuine patriotic way to their homeland.”

We bid farewell to a man, who distinguished himself for his distinctive personality features, his ethos, his offering and his ample love for his country and for Hellenism, the President concluded.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Kazakhstan: the highway of the new age

Staff Reporter

Giving the lifeblood

Annette Chrysostomou

No more illegal camping in the Akamas, village leader declares

Staff Reporter

Paphos animal welfare charities feature in new UK documentary

Bejay Browne

The bikes are back in town

Annette Chrysostomou

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist, 24, dead

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign