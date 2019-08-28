Drivers not listening to our road safety pleas police say

Police pleas for safer driving after six road deaths in just 11 days appear to have fallen on deaf ears, the force said on Wednesday

A string of offences caught by traffic police over the last few days show a continued lack of road awareness the police statement said.

“It is very frustrating that during the ongoing road network checks, police have identified four minors who were driving in the last two days, who were either accompanied by their parents or their behaviour was tolerated by their parents, without a driver’s licence and without insurance,” the police statement said.

“At the same time, despite the fact that rigorous measures have been announced and implemented, police have identified a host of other glaring examples of a latent mentality that must be radically changed.”

The announcement lists some of the offences as follows:

On Tuesday night, a 42-year-old man in Larnaca was driving under the influence of alcohol in the opposite direction of traffic.

At dawn on Wednesday, a 24-year-old man was driving at the excessive speed of 182 km/h instead of the 100 km/h allowed on the Ayia Napa-Rizoelia motorway.

Also in the early morning on Wednesday, a 22-year-old man in Ayia Napa was found with a alcohol level of 56µg instead of the permitted 9µg for new drivers, and a narco test confirmed he was under the influence of drugs.

“These are some of the dozens of cases that our members face on a daily basis and they reflect the lack of road awareness and proper behaviour by a section of drivers.”

The statement stressed police will continue preventive and informative campaigns and will be as strict as possible with offenders, even if some people are unhappy about it, as road safety and law enforcement must take precedence over the individual.

“As police we are determined to show zero tolerance because only in this way can our worried messages regarding responsible and defensive driving be heard.”

On Monday police held an emergency meeting after three people died on the roads just over the weekend, bringing the total to six in 11 days.

After the meeting police implied politicians were not helping their fight to improve road safety because they had failed to pass the tougher fines and penalties for driving offences the police had requested.