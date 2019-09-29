Response being drawn up over President’s private jet use

The president’s office is reportedly drawing up a statement about the plane used to take President Nicos Anastasiades to New York, after questions were raised by members of Akel.

The president, his wife and other members of the Cyprus delegation in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, returned to New York early on Sunday morning after the private jet in which they were travelling had some technical problems.

According to Phileleftheros, the statement will detail who is the owner of the plane. It will reportedly say that after tenders were invited three companies submitted an offer and the plane was chartered from the cheapest one.

Three hours after leaving JFK, the pilot of the plane noticed a crack in the window and as it was nearer America than its destination of London, he turned back.

This led Akel MP Irene Charalambidou to question whether the plane had indeed been chartered by the government or not and if so, we should be told who the plane belongs to.

Later and also on Twitter, Member of Akel’s political office Christos Christofides said how the president moves around and his safety is a matter for all. “I’m not insinuating anything but there is a need for transparency,” he said.

Diko’s social media manager Manolis Kyriakou also questioned the flight. Was the private jet loaned by friends? If so, who? he asked. “Is the Cyprus government paying? If so what is the exact cost to the Cyprus taxpayer?”

In 2014 furore broke out when UK businessman Chris Lazari offered Anastasiades the use if his private jet.