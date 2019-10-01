Book presentation to empower young readers

A couple of days after the Nicosia Book Festival is over, more literature happenings are on the agenda with Demetra Socratous presenting her children’s book Dad in a Cage, illustrated by Efrosini Mavrou, on October 8 in Paphos.

The story portrays the daily life of a girl whose parent is a prisoner in an attempt to empower young readers to deal positively with life challenges. The book is addressed to readers over eight. It encourages empathy on the delicate issue of parental imprisonment, and brings up issues such as parental dissociation and alienation, the need of communication and preserving family ties during confinement, the psychological, emotional, social burden and stigma that accompanies both children and their families and the return and reintegration of the confined parent into the family and community.

This isn’t the first time the author has taken on important matters. Her first book, Mary and the White Pea, dealt with the topic of childhood cancer.

Dad in a Cage is Demetra’s third book and has been published in the context of the Youth Initiatives Project by the Youth Board of Cyprus and approved by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture. It received the award Book of the Year 2018 at the 9th International Literature Contest by the Greek Cultural Association of Cypriots in Athens.

Besides official addresses by the publisher, the author and other individuals, the presentation in Greek will include book readings by students Ariana Fakonti, Eleni Charalambous, Sophia Afxentiou and songs by the Children’s Choir Camerton of the Cyprus Russian Association of Pafos under the direction of Anna Izmailova.

Dad in Cage

Children’s book presentation by Demetra Socratous. October 8. Bank of Cyprus Conference Hall, Paphos. 7-9pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 99-542556