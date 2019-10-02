Cabinet approves bill for animal police unit

The cabinet approved a bill overseeing the creation of an animal police unit on Wednesday following the proposal by the Animal Party two years ago.

“The government realises the need to create a unit covering the protection of animal rights and the report of abuse or neglect of animals,” said Justice Minister George Savvides after the cabinet meeting.

“The proposal to establish an animal police unit as part of the current police force was taken after discussion with non-government animal welfare organisations and based on the practices of other countries.”

The unit will be responsible for the investigation of animal abuse cases such as poisoning, harming, torturing or killing animals.

The unit will also be responsible for the protection of an animal’s rights during races, fights, advertisements, movie shootings and plays.

Officers of the unit will undertake continuous training and will collaborate with the rest of the police force and the local authorities according to the approved amendment.

The Animal Party hailed the decision on Wednesday but said it needed to see the finalised bill with all the details.

Party spokesman Kyriakos Kyriakou told the Cyprus Mail that discussions for the animal police unit started in 2015 and the official proposal was made on December 17, 2017.

“There still a long process until the unit is formed,” he said.

“We demand trained officers for proper investigation of animal abuse cases in order to punish the people responsible.”

The police chief will assign the officer in charge of the Animal Police Unit.