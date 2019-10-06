Stavros Flatley, ‘not splitting up’ as they come in second in BGT Champions

Popular Cypriot father and son duo Stavros Flatley came in as the runners up on Saturday night in the final of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on ITV, pipped at the post by dance duo Twist and Pulse.

But the good news for fans was that the Cypriot version of Ireland’s Riverdance, which shot to fame in 2009 on Britain’s Got Talent, might not, after all, be splitting up.

Lagi Demetriou, 23, and his father Demi, 51, released a video on Instagram in response to reports they would be splitting after ten years performing their act around the world because Lagi wanted to focus on his barber shop business in Paphos.

Before Saturday night’s final, Lagi had told MailOnline: “When we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever. So I will return for some shows.’

Following the announcement of the winners on Saturday, Lagi told hosts Ant and Dec the experience had been “Unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable.

“And I just want to say thank you for everything over the last 10 years and thank you, dad, for everything you’ve done for me. Honestly, thank you so much,” said Lagi.

In the Instagram video, Demi locks himself in the Stavros Flatley museum, which doubles as a toilet in Lagi’s barber shop and refused to emerge until Lagi assures him they would not be splitting up.

“We’re not splitting up man,” Lagi says

“I’m staying here until you tell me for sure we’re not splitting up,” his father responds.

“We are not splitting up dad, I have to see you later when we get home,” Lagi answers.

Demi finally emerges to the tune of Eye of the Tiger and runs into the street shouting, “We’re not splitting up” as Lagi is seen burying his head in his hands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3MczpggcfE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=dlfix