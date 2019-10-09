October 9, 2019

Pensioner in critical condition after being hit by car

A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a 20-year-old driver on Tuesday afternoon.

The younger man was exiting the Limassol-Nicosia motorway towards the GSP stadium when he hit the pensioner who was standing at the back of his parked car at a roundabout.  Police are investigating the exact circumstances of how the 20-year-old ended up hitting the 67-year-old.

The injured man was taken to Nicosia General where he underwent surgery and is said to be in critical condition.


