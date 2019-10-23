October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca to host international marathon in November

By Jonathan Shkurko00
CNA

The third Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon will take place on November 17, with its start scheduled to be at Finikoudes beach.

The event will attract runners from up to 75 countries.
During a press conference on Wednesday, the event’s organising committee said the marathon “aims to reach an even wider audience and participants, providing a unique experience to the tens of thousands of runners and spectators who are expected to attend”.

“It will also promote Larnaca as an important hub for sports and culture in Cyprus,” they said.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras made a televised address during the event’s presentation, as he is currently abroad, welcoming the marathon, which he described as “one of the biggest events not only in Larnaca but also in the whole of Cyprus”.

“Thanks to the excellent team behind it, the event has grown to be very popular among runners and has ensured that Larnaca is now recognised all over the world,” said the marathon’s executive director Costas Daltas.

The event will include a standard marathon of 42 kilometres, a half marathon, a 10 kilometre race and a five kilometre one.


