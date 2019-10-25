October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Halloween in the sun

By Eleni Philippou00

Ayia Napa is dressing up in a festive spirit this October with a Halloween event in the main square. Although the weather has been rather grim the last few days, Ayia Napa remains hopeful and hopes its ‘Halloween in the sun’ event will entertain the masses.

This is the second year the town’s municipality is organising the event. “This is the most scary-fun celebration of the year, a foreign custom, which is set to be celebrated on the night of October 31,” say organisers yet Ayia Napa’s Halloween night is set for Sunday.

The event will kick off at 7pm in the upper part of the Central Square, which, like the surrounding bars, cafés and clubs, will be decorated with Halloween ornaments, such as carved pumpkins, spiders and candles. A haunted house is expected to entertain old and young and the organisers encourage all those that attend to dress up accordingly. Dragons, witches, zombies, ghosts or monsters, everything is on the table that evening.

Besides getting spooked in eerie houses, the event’s schedule includes music by well-known DJs, Halloween parades, a best costume contest, parties for both young and adults, candy Halloween creations, face painting and Halloween accessories, a fire show from the Belarusian Steam Show and a children’s corner.

 

Halloween in the Sun

Halloween event with DJs, a haunted house, a parade, spooky arts and crafts and more. Central Square, Ayia Napa. October 27. 7pm


Related posts

The music of the past is the music of the future

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: The Barrel House, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Repairing urban spaces

Eleni Philippou

Buffering the arts

Eleni Philippou

New artist in town

Eleni Philippou

Greek pianist in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign