October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Life, death and half remembered myths

By Eleni Philippou00

The Nicosia International Festival is the next stop on the world tour of the latest work by Akram Khan, Outwitting the Devil, with performances on Saturday and Sunday. Inspired by a newly discovered fragment of the Babylonian Epic of Gilgamesh, one of the world’s earliest surviving great works of literature, the piece explores humanity’s efforts to control and tame nature and how nature vengefully destroys humanity.

Stirring classical and contemporary, internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Khan explores old rituals and traditions in the midst of the ever-changing planet. Inspired by Gilgamesh, Akram’s new work brings together a superb ensemble of six international artists to perform a concentrated epic about ritual and remembering.

“As I arrive at the end of my dancing career,” said Khan, “I have awakened to a new way of dancing. And that is to dance my ideas through the bodies of others, including older dancers, who carry their histories and complex emotional experiences within them. But what remains unchanged is my passion for exploring old and new myths in the context of our times.”

In a landscape of broken tablets and fallen idols, the six characters trade their remaining wealth and stories, seeking to make whole the fragments of ancient knowledge lost and forgotten over time. Outwitting the Devil invites all to the table where life, death and half-remembered myths are the bread to break together.

The second week of the festival includes the first presentation in Cyprus of the piece Tiresias by Michalis Theofanous, an International Cypriot dancer-choreographer who has worked extensively with Bob Wilson and Dimitris Papaioannou.

 

Outwitting the Devil

Performance by world dance-choreographer Akram Khan at the International Nicosia Festival. October 26-27. Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm


Related posts

Met Live in HD returns

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant Review: Beer & Beer, Nicosia

Alexander McCowan

Halloween in the sun

Eleni Philippou

The music of the past is the music of the future

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: The Barrel House, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Repairing urban spaces

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign