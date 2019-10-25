October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Why do they charge EUR20.000 for the naturalisation process

By CM Reader's View00

I think any enquiry should also look at why the normal naturalisation process takes so long, except for some of those who apply through certain law firms, where it takes a matter of months not years.

Beyond that I cannot understand why (and perhaps the law firms can explain and/or legal authorities could investigate) why these law forms charge €20,000 for two such applications through the normal naturalisation process when the process is not that hard or long.

I think it took me about 7 hours to process the paper work, including queueing at the social insurance, bank, water board electric company, the newspaper office (for the adds) and the Muhktar,) and the regional office to lodge the papers and get the pictures taken.

I reckon they have overcharged by at least Euro 18000…

Or does some of the monstrous fee go towards fakelaki, or fakelakia if there is more than one?

SS

Our View: Don’t expect a deep investigation into dodgy passport recipients

 


