October 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

One of the world’s finest pianists in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

On the occasion of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Pharos Arts Foundation and the Embassy of Finland are organising a recital by the multi-awarded Finnish pianist Laura Mikkola, acknowledged as one of the finest and most expressive pianists in the world.

For her recital in Nicosia, on Thursday November 7, Mikkola will perform works by Sibelius, Beethoven, Chaillou, Ravel and Chopin, as well as the Cyprus premiere of Einojuhani Rautavaara’s Cantus Arcticus – a mesmerising concerto, transcribed for solo piano by Peter Lönnqvist.

Mikkola is a graduate of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and the University of Indiana, Bloomington. Her awards include Second Prize as well as the Prize of the Public in the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition of Brussels, the First Prize in the International Unisa Transnet Piano Competition in Pretoria, the First Prize of Maj Lind Piano Competition in Helsinki, and the First Prize at the Maurice Ravel Piano Competition in St. Jean-de-Luz in France.

Recently, she gave the Finnish premiere of Thomas Adès piano concerto In Seven Days in Helsinki with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Nicholas Collon, to much acclaim. She has been the Artistic Director of Iitti Music Festival in Finland since 2013. Her rich discography includes 16 albums for labels such as BIS, NAXOS, Toccataclassics, ECM, Cascavelle, AEON.

 

Laura Mikkola Piano Recital

Recital with the multi-awarded Finnish pianist Laura Mikkola, acknowledged nowadays as one of the finest and most expressive pianists in the world. November 7. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15/10


Related posts

Film review: The Addams Family ***

Preston Wilder

The Legends of Tango in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

New Division rocks on

Eleni Philippou

A place for contemporary choreography

Eleni Philippou

Eros Ramazzotti live in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Life, death and half remembered myths

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign