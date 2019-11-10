November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Paphos eyesore does no favours for revamp

By CM Reader's View00
Paphos harbour

The renovations that have taken place opposite to the municipality building in the old town of Paphos are very nice with the large Cafe Nero and the wonderful viewing point and lifts. However when visitors turn to view on the left side of the viewing balcony they see a terrible sight of a building named Themis Court which is desperately in need of renovation and is an eyesore to the area.

I believe a man died a few years ago when a roof between Marks and Spencer’s and Themis Court collapsed due to disrepair and yet the mayor of Paphos did not give permission for renovation work for Themis Court while he gave the go ahead for renovation of surrounding buildings, why ?

How did the mayor not think of making that building fit in with the other buildings that were renovated in the area especially seeing as this is the first building visitors can see from the viewing point outside Cafe Nero.  It’s an iconic building and should look the part which fits the picture of a bright clean well-kept city (hopefully a smart city) of Paphos.

WL via email

