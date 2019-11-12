November 12, 2019

Manslaughter suspect to remain in custody until trial

The 40-year-old man from Limassol arrested on charges of manslaughter in connection with the death last year of an 18-year-old who had bought methamphetamine from his coffee shop will remain in police custody until his trial on February 27, the Limassol district court ruled on Tuesday.

Charalambos Sakkos was referred to a criminal trial on November 8 after he was extradited from the Netherlands to Cyprus following his arrest by the authorities there on October 17.

An international arrest warrant was issued for Sakkos by the Cypriot authorities after the death in June 2018 of 18-year-old Yiannis Assikis from the use of methamphetamine the teen had bought from the cafe the suspect owns in Trachoni, Limassol.

The 18-year-old fell into a coma after using the drug and died four days later at Nicosia general hospital.

Police arrested three suspects at the time but Sakkos was abroad and authorities issued an international arrest warrant.

The cafe had been on the drug squad’s radar before the incident.

Sakkos is being investigated for manslaughter and drug trafficking among other things.

In connection with the same case, the trial of a 40-year-old Syrian man who was the manager of the cafe at the time and a 26-year-old Egyptian man who sold Assikis the drug is also pending before the criminal court.

