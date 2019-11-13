Arson attacks will not deter us from protecting Akamas, ministry says (Update 2)

The agriculture ministry on Wednesday condemned a series of simultaneous arson attacks on the Akamas forest that has left firefighters scrambling to put out the blaze that started at around 9.30am.

Authorities launched the ‘Icarus’ plan, which is used when such a large-scale operation is needed.

The agriculture ministry said it would not be deterred by actions aimed at sabotaging the protection of the environmentally-sensitive forest area.

“We regret that such a destructive tool as fire is being used as a lever to pressure the state to abandon the effort to save, preserve and sustainably manage the Akamas National Forest, for the benefit of all of Cyprus,” the statement said.

“We note that it does not appear to be a coincidence that fires occur in the area prior to each scheduled meeting of the Akamas National Forest Management Advisory Committee,” it added.

The ministry said it wanted to send the clear message that its policy on the Akamas would remain unaffected by such actions and that it would move decisively and within the timetable for the implementation of the Akamas sustainable development plan.

A national forest park would be delivered to the public in 2022, the ministry added, which would work to protect the natural environment in the area, “providing benefits to the communities and serving the thousands of visitors arriving in the area”.

With strong winds fanning the flames, authorities poured more personnel and equipment in a bid to put the flames under control before they did more damage.

Six aircraft from various services such as the national guard, police and forestry department, were deployed

Speaking on Omega television, a foresty official also spoke of an arson plan, adding that so far they do not know exactly how many fires are raging. “It’s hell,” he said.

On the same broadcast, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said in a statement: “It is regrettable every time we have a breakthrough with the proper management of the Akamas, to have these reactions. It can’t be accidental. ”

He added that he believes they are some of the people who do not want the plans to protect the Akamas peninsula implemented.

“Such behaviours are not going to deter us from implementing plans to protect Akamas,” he said.