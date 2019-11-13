November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Protest held against archbishop (updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou0196
Archbishop Chrysostomos preparing to receive well-wishers on his name day on Wednesday (Christos Theodorides)

Some 200 teachers and others held a protest outside the archbishopric on Wednesday against the Church primate’s involvement in the process of granting the Cypriot citizenship to a Malaysian businessman now wanted by his country for financial crimes.

The demonstration was planned to coincide with the archbishop’s name day, traditionally a holiday for schools.

The protests follow the revelation that Chrysostomos had received €310,000 from Malaysian businessman Jho Take Low apparently to help him secure the Cypriot citizenship through the island’s investment programme.

On Tuesday, Chrysostomos said he was prepared to return the “donations” if it was proven it was dirty money. He claimed the money represented donations to the Church and that everything was above board.

The archbishop was scheduled to host a lunch to mark his name day, which will be attended by President Nicos Anastasiades.

In the past, he has repeatedly called for the school holiday for his name day to be abolished.

