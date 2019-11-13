November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three women arrested on suspicion of using apartment for prostitution

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Tuesday evening arrested three women suspected of using an apartment for prostitution in Limassol.

According to police, three women aged 30, 19, and 18 were arrested on the premises after evidence linked them to prostitution.

The apartment was searched, and cash, mobile phones and other items were seized, while a small amount of white powder believed to be cocaine was found in the possession of the 18-year-old.

Related posts

Call to protest against the Archbishop on his name day

Annette Chrysostomou

Parliament drawing up new bill to tweak GMI rulings

Elias Hazou

Pensioner pulled unconscious from the sea dies

Evie Andreou

Organic almonds withdrawn

Evie Andreou

Anastasiades meets Guterres in Paris

Evie Andreou

Businessman and family members arrested in north over Kyrenia property scandal

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign