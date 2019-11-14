A course for the well-bread chef

What makes a chef great often comes down to the simplest things, the humblest recipes. In the brilliant film The Hundred-Foot Journey, Madame Mallory is the owner of a highly-acclaimed French restaurant and, to test new chefs, she simply asks them to prepare an omelette as she believes a good cook needs to know how to make the most basic food.
Working on a similar mindset, an upcoming two-day training course focuses on the art of bread-making and its technique.
The development course, run under the auspices of the Cyprus Hotel Association, is specially designed for pastry and bakery chefs, and will take place in Nicosia. The workshop is organised by Gastronomy Essentials, a company that designs professional cookery and pastry workshops in Europe, Greece and Cyprus, highlighting the value of ongoing and interactive training by acclaimed food and beverage professionals.
On November 21 and 22, the up-and-coming bakery chef Haris Papalitsas will present a unique 12-hour educational programme on ‘Bread for Restaurants and Hotels – Innovative Yeast Breads’, with a six-hour class each day. The seminar will teach the full details of the baking process, such as kneading, curing, rolling and the baking itself.
Particular emphasis will be given to issues that involve slow maturation, raw materials quality, attractive product appearance, creation of original recipes with a focus on restaurants (whether independent or hotel-based). In addition, a full array of techniques will be presented to ensure production stability, as well a clear theoretical background laying out the reasons for the development of each technique. The training will use locally produced Cypriot materials.
The teaching method of the two-day class is centred around demonstrations, with a tasting aspect. During the seminar, participants will be given a detailed recipe book, with all recipes prepared, and upon completion of the training students will also receive a Certificate of Attendance.
For more information, interested parties can visit the official Gastronomy Essentials website: www.cucina.gr or contact Mr. Charis Charalambides on 0030-6972444820.
Bread for Restaurant and Hotel Banquets
Two-day training for pastry and bakery chefs. November 21-22. Mitsos Trading, Dali, Nicosia. 10am-9pm. Email: [email protected]