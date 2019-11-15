November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: For 38 years, US doctors have been assessing Cypriot children orthopaedic treatment

By Rosie Charalambous0666
Shriners Hospital in Portland (M.O. Stevens - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons)

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Doctors from the Shriners hospitals in the USA visit Cyprus – as they have been for 38 years – to assess Cypriot children for orthopaedic treatment
        • A new drug offers hope to sufferers of thalassemia

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

