November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested for drugs after police chase

By Evie Andreou00

Two 20-year-old men from Limassol were arrested early on Saturday following a chase in connection with a case concerning the possession of around 90 grammes of cannabis.

They were arrested after trying to escape a police check and ended up hitting three other vehicles with their car in the ensuing chase.

The two men, who were in a car stopped at the side of a road in a Limassol area, drove off the moment they noticed police officers approaching them. They were chased by a police vehicle and in their attempt to get away, they crashed into two parked cars and after entering a dead end, they crashed into a third one, causing their car to become immobilised.

The car’s driver tried to run away but was stopped by the police officers chasing them, while the passenger remained in the car.

Following a search, 94g of cannabis was located in the car as well as a precision scale.

 

