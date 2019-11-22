November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

10-year-old in serious condition after being hit by car

By Gina Agapiou00

A 10-year-old girl is in serious condition in Paphos General after she was run over by a car on Friday.

According to the police, the girl was walking on Taso Papadopoulou street at around 2.30pm when, under conditions that are being investigated, she was hit by a car.

The child was transferred to Paphos accident and emergeny department by ambulance where she was examined by doctors.

Her condition is said to be serious.

 

 

