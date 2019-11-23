November 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

38-year-old injured in Troodos crash

By Staff Reporter00

A 38-year-old man was injured in a car crash on the Troodos-Platres road Friday night police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the man lost control of his vehicle on the road and entered the opposite lane. He then crashed into a cement wall causing his vehicle to overturn and trap him inside.

Police said the man was removed from the vehicle by firemen, who arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to Limassol General, where doctors said he had cuts on his head. Doctors said the man’s condition is stable.

Police are continuing their investigation of the accident.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

3D illusion exhibition is here

Eleni Philippou

Do you still follow the Cyprus problem? (video)

Theo Panayides

Ancient Idalion to become an archaeological park

Nick Theodoulou

Warnings over high school students causing havoc in Kakopetria

Jonathan Shkurko

Bids submitted for new Polis road as row rumbles on

Gina Agapiou

Bicommunal rally calls for resumption of Cyprus talks

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign